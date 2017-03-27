Amtrak service to be curtailed for day for track upgrades
Some Amtrak trains operating between Chicago and St. Louis will stop running while upgrades designed to enable trains to reach 110 mph get done. The affected Texas Eagle and Lincoln Service trains will halt April 3. Buses will replace them for the one day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE arrests father of illegal alien who raped s...
|57 min
|Righty01
|2
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|5 hr
|Douglas M
|40
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|8 hr
|Alex Wong
|141
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|9 hr
|Immigration Law says
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Mothra
|63,572
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|17 hr
|Anna
|2,166
|Big Bend National Park in bloom
|Sun
|Useful info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC