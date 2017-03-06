American Indians to protest Trump, pipeline in Washington
Members of American Indian tribes from around the country are bringing their frustrations with the Trump administration and its approval of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to the nation's capital. Tribal members were planning to gather at the National Mall on Tuesday to begin four days of activities culminating with a Friday march on the White House dubbed the "Native Nations March on DC."
