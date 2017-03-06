American Indians to protest Trump, pi...

American Indians to protest Trump, pipeline in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Members of American Indian tribes from around the country are bringing their frustrations with the Trump administration and its approval of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to the nation's capital. Tribal members were planning to gather at the National Mall on Tuesday to begin four days of activities culminating with a Friday march on the White House dubbed the "Native Nations March on DC."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr mdbuilder 63,468
The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16) 6 hr Brenda 3
Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06) 14 hr Paul Ryan 75
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mon Franklin 1
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mon ChartPhartss 1
News Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se... Mon BHM5267 15
texas Sun mike 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,379,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC