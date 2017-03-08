After harsh campaign words, Trump rea...

After harsh campaign words, Trump reaching out to ex-rivals

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

After months rehashing the GOP primary campaign and bragging about his victory, President Donald Trump has begun reaching out to former rivals whose help he now needs. The latest on his list is Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who has said he has significant concerns about the health care bill Trump wants Congress to pass.

