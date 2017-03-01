Afghan family detained in Los Angeles...

Afghan family detained in Los Angeles are asking for release

13 hrs ago

An Afghan family of five who obtained special visas to relocate to the U.S. were detained by immigration officials when they arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday and have been in custody ever since, according to court records and their attorneys.

