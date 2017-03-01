Afghan family detained in Los Angeles are asking for release
An Afghan family of five who obtained special visas to relocate to the U.S. were detained by immigration officials when they arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday and have been in custody ever since, according to court records and their attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|24 min
|2all
|63,459
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|4 hr
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se...
|4 hr
|BHM5267
|15
|texas
|16 hr
|mike
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|17 hr
|TonkPharts
|1
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|17 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|4
|The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Texas Pride
|16
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC