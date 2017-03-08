a Bridges of Madison Countya author Robert James Waller dies

Author Robert James Waller, whose best-selling, bittersweet 1992 novel "The Bridges of Madison County" was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood and a Broadway musical, has died in Texas, according to his literary agency. He was 77. Lucy Childs of Aaron M. Priest Literary Agency said Friday that Waller died either Thursday or early Friday.

