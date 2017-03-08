a Bridges of Madison Countya author R...

a Bridges of Madison Countya author Robert James Waller dies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

Author Robert James Waller, whose best-selling, bittersweet 1992 novel "The Bridges of Madison County" was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood and a Broadway musical, has died in Texas, according to his literary agency. He was 77. Lucy Childs of Aaron M. Priest Literary Agency said Friday that Waller died either Thursday or early Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding 6 hr mmPhartz 7
News First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms possi... 8 hr norma adams 1
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 18 hr ThomasA 32
News Things you never knew about Sam Houston 18 hr Things Phart 1
News Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11) 20 hr Bumpity Bump 27
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) 21 hr Willie Granville 5
News The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10) Thu Leroy 17
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC