80 years ago, hundreds were killed in Texas school explosion
Otis Bryan was filling an inkwell on March 18, 1937, when suddenly the 11-year-old fifth-grader's art class in his school in the East Texas town of New London was shaken and invaded by a dark cloud of smoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|48 min
|o see the light
|90
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|valerie
|63,524
|Billboard ad by Satanic Temple takes aim at Tex...
|2 hr
|Jim
|1
|School refutes Texas official's Muslim prayer r...
|16 hr
|Jim
|1
|Texas congressman tells town hall attendee to '...
|Fri
|Texxy
|1
|Christie Ward sets goal for 2009 Miss Texas pag... (Aug '08)
|Fri
|So mean
|12
|awesome God
|Thu
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC