4 Bandidos gang members arrested in 2006 death of Texas man

14 hrs ago

Four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges they conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell's Angels in Austin. Federal authorities say the four include 47-year-old Johnny Romo, who holds a national position with the gang.

