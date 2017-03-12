3 Texas deaths underscore the dangers...

3 Texas deaths underscore the dangers of storm chasing

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

This March 2017 photo from video provided by KSPR in Springfield, Mo., shows storm chaser Kelley Williamson, of Cassville, Mo. Williamson was one of three storm chasers killed in a vehicle crash near Spur, Texas, Tuesday, March 28, 2017.... DALLAS - As a powerful storm system swept across Texas, storm chasers raced to record its fury and witness a tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 1 hr Clarence 43
News Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum... 3 hr Hillary got thumped 30
News Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te... 9 hr crashingmetalheads 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Long Island Liberal 63,591
News What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day f... 15 hr Fund phartss 1
News ICE arrests father of illegal alien who raped s... Tue Hillary got thumped 6
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Tue COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC