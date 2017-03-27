3 storm chasers killed in crash durin...

3 storm chasers killed in crash during West Texas storms

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigate a two-vehicle crash that left several storm chasers dead Tuesday, March 28, 2017, near Spur, Texas. The storms spawned multiple funnel clouds and an occasional tornado in open areas of West Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,584
News Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum... 17 min Hillary got thumped 24
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 48 min Rainbow Kid 29
News What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day f... 1 hr Fund phartss 1
News ICE arrests father of illegal alien who raped s... 15 hr Hillary got thumped 6
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks 17 hr COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Tue Alex Wong 141
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC