20 Years Ago, Biopic Helped Give Pop Star Selena Life Beyond Her Tragic Death

The biopic Selena tells the story of Mexican-American pop star Selena Quintanilla Perez, a Tejano music singer who made a rare crossover to mainstream American audiences. The movie debuted 20 years ago Tuesday, two years after the singer was killed by the former president of her fan club .

