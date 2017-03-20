20 Years Ago, Biopic Helped Give Pop Star Selena Life Beyond Her Tragic Death
The biopic Selena tells the story of Mexican-American pop star Selena Quintanilla Perez, a Tejano music singer who made a rare crossover to mainstream American audiences. The movie debuted 20 years ago Tuesday, two years after the singer was killed by the former president of her fan club .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|3 hr
|Truth
|2
|Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are...
|4 hr
|PayupSucka
|29
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|6 hr
|jonjedi
|114
|bad seeds just maybe whats next will trump ryne...
|8 hr
|crazy thing ever ...
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Couple's dream home a 10-year legal nightmare (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|NeverTratonAgain
|25
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|11 hr
|Richard
|2,164
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC