12 killed, 3 hurt when church bus and truck crash in Texas
A small shuttle bus carrying Texas church members home from a retreat collided head-on with a pickup truck, killing 12 people and injuring three others Wednesday on a two-lane highway in southwestern Texas, officials said. All of the victims who died were senior adults who attended First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas .
