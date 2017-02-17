Widespread power outages reported in E. Texas after early morning storms
Utility providers are dispatching crews to restore power to thousands of East Texas homes after strong storms rolled through the region early Monday. Storms with strong winds knocked down trees in several areas, also pulling down power lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Rshermr
|63,271
|Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso
|8 hr
|New sheriff in town
|1
|Texas backs down from effort to block Syrian re... (Dec '15)
|12 hr
|me myself and I
|2
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|23 hr
|Trump won grow up
|84
|Psychoanalyzing the President
|23 hr
|Mikey
|17
|Tejano star Lopez gets 20 years (Nov '06)
|Feb 17
|Dora2222
|114
|Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax...
|Feb 17
|Canadians Deported
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC