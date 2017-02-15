When an evangelical pastor welcomed r...

When an evangelical pastor welcomed refugees, it transformed his Texas church

An evangelical pastor loses some Republican members of his flock when his Fort Worth church bucks President Trump and welcomes refugees. Pastor David Daniels didn't really have a choice.

