What to Watch: Endorsing a constitutional convention again
Gov. Greg Abbott says state legislatures nationwide should convene a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution and restore freedoms embodied by President Ronald Reagan. But Texas lawmakers have been trying to rewrite the Constitution since before Reagan took office - and even since before he was born.
