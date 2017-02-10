What to watch: Convention of states; ...

What to watch: Convention of states; Union dues; LGBT case

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Few things are dearer to Gov. Greg Abbott's political heart than his call to have legislatures around the country convene a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution and impose things like a federal balanced budget and congressional term limits. Abbott made it a centerpiece of his book last year and an "emergency item" for state lawmakers this session.

