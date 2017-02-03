Virginia man, an ex-teacher's aide, sentenced for child porn
Authorities say a 50-year-old northern Virginia man who used to work as a teacher's assistant in Texas has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for receiving and downloading child pornography.
