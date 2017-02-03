Virginia man, an ex-teacher's aide, s...

Virginia man, an ex-teacher's aide, sentenced for child porn

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Authorities say a 50-year-old northern Virginia man who used to work as a teacher's assistant in Texas has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for receiving and downloading child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Dennis Elbow - Re... 63,141
News East Texans take a silent stand for unity 18 hr Jim 1
News Childers dies in hail of bullets Sat intrigued_with_go... 1
News Appeals court stays Texas man's execution for 2... Sat Jim 1
News 'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, desp... Sat anonymous 16
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing Sat butters_ 3
News Cheers and Jeers Sat Anne White 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,533 • Total comments across all topics: 278,601,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC