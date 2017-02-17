US Bishops join Mexico colleagues, denounce 'Santa Muerte'
Bishops in the United States are denouncing La Santa Muerte - the skeleton folk saint in Mexico linked to the illicit drug trade. Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, and San Angelo Michael Sis in Texas joined their counterparts in Mexico last week in urging Catholics to avoid honoring to the folk saint.
