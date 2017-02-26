Unlikely allies: some homeschoolers fighting to kill school choice bill
Amarillo.com reports that:
Nicki Truesdell is a product of homeschooling and would never enroll her four younger children in a public or private school. Corrine French has spent the last five years serving on the board of a rural public school district in North Texas.
#1 20 min ago
This only proves you don't have to be intelligent, or smart, or even have common sense to home school children. These people are selfish and don't care if the parents who are poor must work to feed their children while the odds are very high that these women are well off. School choice is the only answer to improving education for all.
