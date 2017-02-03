Two dead after head-on collision, tee...

Two dead after head-on collision, teens in critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

According to Texas Department of Public Safety's Sgt. D.L. Wilson, the accident happened on U.S. 84 east of Fairfield, near FM 1364.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,131
News East Texans take a silent stand for unity 5 hr Jim 1
News Childers dies in hail of bullets 18 hr intrigued_with_go... 1
News Appeals court stays Texas man's execution for 2... 22 hr Jim 1
News 'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, desp... 23 hr anonymous 16
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing Sat butters_ 3
News Cheers and Jeers Sat Anne White 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,587,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC