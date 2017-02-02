Turns out a little budget flexibility...

Turns out a little budget flexibility is a good thing

More than a year after Texas voters approved routing billions in state sales taxes to roads and bridges, some lawmakers are questioning whether the first payment of $5 billion should move forward as planned. Texans voted in 2015 to boost funding for state's public roadways and bridges, which have strained under the state's growing population.

