Trump energizes the anti-vaccine move...

Trump energizes the anti-vaccine movement in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The group of 40 people gathered at a popular burger and fish taco restaurant in San Antonio listened eagerly to the latest news about the anti-vaccine fight taking place in the Texas legislature. Some mothers in the group had stopped immunizing their young children because of doubts about vaccine safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Julia 63,296
News Psychoanalyzing the President 3 hr Jaimie 20
News After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, S... 3 hr Tre H 2
News Gov. Abbott promotes his agenda in El Paso 7 hr American 9
News 150 customs agents deployed to Texas border 8 hr Neve r 6
News Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto... 12 hr L0LZ 3
News Texas backs down from effort to block Syrian re... (Dec '15) Mon me myself and I 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,113 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC