Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming' support in Texas town
There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming' support in Texas town.
" The mayor of a small North Texas town says residents there have shown "overwhelming support" after she came out as a transgender woman at this week's council meeting. New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, "I was hoping for tolerance, and what I've gotten is overwhelming support."
#1 10 hrs ago
It is not a she. It is a homosexual who wants to play act as a woman. It is disgusting. It may not be a male, but It is certainly not a female, It is just It.
