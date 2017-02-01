Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming...

Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming' support in Texas town

There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Transgender mayor finds 'overwhelming' support in Texas town. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" The mayor of a small North Texas town says residents there have shown "overwhelming support" after she came out as a transgender woman at this week's council meeting. New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday, "I was hoping for tolerance, and what I've gotten is overwhelming support."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jim

Laredo, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
It is not a she. It is a homosexual who wants to play act as a woman. It is disgusting. It may not be a male, but It is certainly not a female, It is just It.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 3 hr New sheriff 8
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... 7 hr RedPharts 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 9 hr GrantPhartz 7
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) 19 hr Victoria 1,024
Election Who's got your vote in the Texas Attorney Gener... (Oct '14) 23 hr student 11
News Texas execution Thursday for fatal $1.25 robber... Wed Jim 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,048 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC