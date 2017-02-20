The Latest: Several tornadoes hit Cen...

The Latest: Several tornadoes hit Central Texas

10 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Authorities say severe storms have pushed several tornadoes through parts of Central Texas, ripping the roofs from homes in San Antonio and toppling freight train cars near Austin. Officials estimate the weather damaged roughly 150 structures, most of them homes and apartments in the San Antonio area.

