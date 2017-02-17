The Latest: Several tornadoes hit Central Texas
A CPS Energy transmission tower is bent in half Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in San Antonio. Severe storms pushed at least two tornadoes through parts of San Antonio overnight, ripping the roofs off homes and damaging dozens of other houses and apartments yet causing only minor injuries, authorities said Monday.
