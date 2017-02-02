Texas woman kills granddaughter in ap...

Texas woman kills granddaughter in apparent murder-suicide

13 hrs ago

A Texas woman and her granddaughter are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for Fayth Norman's ,15, funeral expenses amidst the tragic situation.

