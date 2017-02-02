Texas woman kills granddaughter in apparent murder-suicide
A Texas woman and her granddaughter are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for Fayth Norman's ,15, funeral expenses amidst the tragic situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar...
|24 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|83
|Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax...
|16 hr
|Canadians Deported
|1
|U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta...
|Thu
|questioner
|5
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Thu
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|Thu
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Trial for man in sexual assault of 2-year-old s...
|Thu
|JUSTICE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC