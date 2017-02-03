Texas volunteer firefighters face time, staffing challenges
This photo taken Dec. 6, 2016, shows the Cross Plains Volunteer Fire Department that has worked to improve and increase the number of fire apparatus after the fires eleven years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Childers dies in hail of bullets
|2 hr
|intrigued_with_go...
|1
|Appeals court stays Texas man's execution for 2...
|5 hr
|Jim
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|63,123
|'Sanctuary cities' bill advances in Texas, desp...
|7 hr
|anonymous
|16
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|14 hr
|butters_
|3
|Cheers and Jeers
|14 hr
|Anne White
|1
|Is the solution to pan-Arabism simply to rethin...
|19 hr
|Dawn of Reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC