Texas teacher pleads guilty to sex with teens
Former Westlake High School teacher Haeli Wey pleaded guilty to two counts of an improper relationship with students in an agreement with prosecutors at her prearranged court date Friday morning in Judge P. David Wahlberg's 167th District Court February 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing
|11 min
|huey goins
|13
|Alleged Texas gang member gets 25 years in prison (Nov '11)
|22 min
|Gang member
|6
|Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign f...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|3
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Squirtss3086
|63,154
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|18 hr
|Sammy_lynn
|25
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Mon
|barry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC