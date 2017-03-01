Texas Supreme Court to take up same-s...

Texas Supreme Court to take up same-sex marriage case

Almost two years after same-sex marriage was legalized nationwide, Texas Republicans are still fighting the ruling - and they're getting another day in court. The Texas Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Wednesday in a Houston case challenging the city's benefits policy for married same-sex couples.

