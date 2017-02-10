Texas student from Jordan freed from immigration detention
A Jordanian teenager returned to his home near Houston on Wednesday after being detained for more than a week following President Donald Trump's executive order curbing immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Mohammad Abu Khadra, 16, flew into Houston and was picked up by his brother, Rami.
