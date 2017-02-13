Texas storm system brings heavy rain,...

Texas storm system brings heavy rain, tornado warnings

55 min ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A strong storm system has unleashed heavy rains across much of Texas, tornado warnings for many counties and powerful winds. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for dozens of counties as the storm system tracked eastward across the state.

