Texas Senate votes to OK contentious 'sanctuary cities' bill

" The Texas Senate on Tuesday night preliminarily approved an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill punishing local governments that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities, as state Republicans look to further crack down on an issue already championed by President Donald Trump. The 20-11 vote along party lines came after hours of sometimes-emotional debate and clears the way for the proposal to sail through the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature in record time after stalling in previous sessions.

