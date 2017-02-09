Texas Senate OKs bill to effectively abolish sanctuary cities
A bill that withholds state dollars for sanctuary cities in which police fail to enforce immigration laws at the request of federal officials cleared the Texas Senate on Wednesday. "They did what we expected them to do," ACLU Texas Executive Director Terri Burke told CNN in a phone interview.
