Texas Republican criticizes explicit ...

Texas Republican criticizes explicit signs at women's march

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, protesters build a wall of signs outside the White House in Washington, for the Women's March on Washington. A Texas Republican is criticizing women who carried explicit signs at the Women's March in Washington last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 63,377
News First look: Osso & Kristalla 3 hr FirstPhartsc 1
will interacial dating eventually wipe out the ... (Jun '07) 6 hr Learned1 237
News Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto... 16 hr mean 4
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Thu Falsely Accused Dad 1,026
News Trump supporters in Texas elated at a tough-on-... Thu ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Who is Jerry Falwell Jr. and why is he reformin... Thu Sattva Virginius 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,909 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC