Texas officials: Voter ID confusion, not voter fraud, at issue in election
After confusion over whether several hundred Texans voted improperly in the November election, election officials say that the ballots in question likely were cast by eligible voters who got caught up in the chaotic scramble to implement a court order loosening the state's strict voter identification law. The law, adopted in 2011 by the GOP-controlled Legislature and mired in a years-long court battle, requires voters to show one of seven forms of government-issued photo ID.
