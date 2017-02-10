Texas moving closer to passing anti-B...

Texas moving closer to passing anti-BDS bill

15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

PEOPLE GATHER at the Texas State Capitol on Thursday to lobby on behalf of an anti-BDS bill that supporters believe will strengthen the state's economic ties with Israel.. AUSTIN, Texas State governments across the US have taken a more aggressive stance against the anti-Israel BDS movement in the past year and a half, passing legislation that bars states from funding companies who choose to boycott Israel.

