Texas man arrested in voter fraud sch...

Texas man arrested in voter fraud scheme to unseat board

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Authorities north of Houston have arrested a man previously convicted in a voter fraud scheme in which a group of people gave a hotel as their residence so they could vote to unseat a local utility board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing 23 min Well Well 22
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 47 min lou rivers 137
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Mothra 63,157
News Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask... 2 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... 3 hr Bitty 14
News Alleged Texas gang member gets 25 years in prison (Nov '11) 7 hr Charges 7
News Citizens United lawyer targets Texas campaign f... 11 hr Le Jimbo 3
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC