Texas legislators seek funding ban for 'sanctuary cities'

Gov. Greg Abbott, right, talks with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, left, before a briefing on border security Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters... . Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, left, talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, before a briefing on border security Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headqu... AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Republicans eager to reinforce President Donald Trump's call for a crackdown on illegal immigration pushed Thursday to deny state money for local jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate, an issue Gov. Greg Abbott has declared to be an "emergency" facing the state.

