Texas lawyer Rachel Lindsay, a contestant on 'The Bachelor,'

ABC names first black 'Bachelorette' 'Bachelor' contestant Rachel Lindsay will be first African American to headline franchise. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://usat.ly/2kETvBG After 33 combined seasons of 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette,' ABC has cast its first black lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.