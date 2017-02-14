Texas lawyer Rachel Lindsay, a contes...

Texas lawyer Rachel Lindsay, a contestant on 'The Bachelor,'

9 hrs ago

ABC names first black 'Bachelorette' 'Bachelor' contestant Rachel Lindsay will be first African American to headline franchise.

Chicago, IL

