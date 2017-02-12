Texas lawmakers search for ways to av...

Texas lawmakers search for ways to avoid wasted college credits

13 hrs ago

As four-year college degrees grow more costly in Texas, state leaders have encouraged students to consider a cheaper solution - spending the first two years at a local community college. But many students who have heeded that advice have hit a frustrating roadblock: When they transfer to a four-year school, their course credits don't always come along with them.

