Texas lawmakers search for ways to avoid wasted college credits
As four-year college degrees grow more costly in Texas, state leaders have encouraged students to consider a cheaper solution - spending the first two years at a local community college. But many students who have heeded that advice have hit a frustrating roadblock: When they transfer to a four-year school, their course credits don't always come along with them.
