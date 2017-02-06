Texas lawmakers present statistics that defend property tax bill
A group of lawmakers presented data that claims property taxes are growing nearly three times as fast as residents' ability to pay at hearings about property tax bills. The data presented defends a proposed sweeping bill that would cap how much local authorities can increase taxes and would allow residents to easily roll back taxes through a local election, The Dallas Morning News reported.
