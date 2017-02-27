Texas lawmakers call for financial sanctions in response to Baylor rape scandal
A group of Democratic state representatives on Monday called for financial sanctions and a criminal investigation into how Baylor University handled widespread allegations of rape against football players and other students in recent years. "What has happened at Baylor is so far different than any university in the state," said Rep. Roland Gutierrez , D-San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|women wrestling
|1 hr
|kyman
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,409
|Justice Department rescinds opposition to key p...
|9 hr
|USA becoming Grea...
|1
|Latinos Won't Turn Texas Blue Anytime Soon
|12 hr
|Buddy Baker
|2
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|23 hr
|DC Dave
|29
|Best-selling author gets trolled at high school...
|Mon
|PushPhartsx
|1
|Barbara Pierce Bush Will Be the Keynote Speaker...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC