Texas lawmakers call for financial sanctions in response to Baylor rape scandal

A group of Democratic state representatives on Monday called for financial sanctions and a criminal investigation into how Baylor University handled widespread allegations of rape against football players and other students in recent years. "What has happened at Baylor is so far different than any university in the state," said Rep. Roland Gutierrez , D-San Antonio.

