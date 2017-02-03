Texas Jews share synagogue with Muslim peers after mosque destroyed
A security official investigates the aftermath of a fire at the Victoria Islamic Center mosque in Victoria, Texas January 29, 2017. . The Jewish community of Victoria, Texas, has stepped up to aid the town's Muslim community after their mosque was destroyed in a fire last weekend, CNN reported .
