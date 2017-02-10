Texas fathers fight for equal custodya

Texas fathers fight for equal custodya

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KIII

Governor Perry delivers a final speech to a joint session of the Texas legislature on Jan. 15, 2015. DALLAS A renewed effort is underway by fathers in this state to get a law passed allowing equal custody for both parents during a divorce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,179
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... 15 hr Anonymous 15
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 17 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 66
News 'Sanctuary cities' ban may let Texas oust elect... Thu Trump is My Pres... 1
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing Wed huey goins 26
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... Tue CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 6
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) Tue lou rivers 137
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC