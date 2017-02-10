Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of Transportation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

In the event of inclement weather, emergency work or other unexpected events, the following lane closures are subject to change. The traveling public is asked to be mindful of closed lanes, narrowed lanes and construction activity as they drive through these work zones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill 1 hr discocrisco 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,233
News Illegal vote 13 hr tomin cali 1
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 20 hr Dah 79
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 22 hr Ainu 10
News Feds: Someone tried to do some high-end meth sm... 23 hr America First 1
News With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08) 23 hr America First 180
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC