Texas couple sets fire to home to ign...

Texas couple sets fire to home to ignite standoff with cops

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A Texas couple intentionally set fire to their home in an attempt to lure cops and kill them, authorities say. Following an investigation, authorities recently charged Gary and Brenda Wright with first-degree arson after they had already been charged with attempted capital murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Brian_G 63,185
News 'Beautiful Wall' a Tough Task Patchy border bar... 55 min Bindiho 67
News Bond for Texas murder suspect set at whopping $... 5 hr Jim 1
News Sammy Sadler releasing 'In America' country mus... 20 hr Anonymous 15
News 'Sanctuary cities' ban may let Texas oust elect... Thu Trump is My Pres... 1
News Senate "sanctuary cities" bill hearing Feb 8 huey goins 26
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... Feb 7 CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 6
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,783 • Total comments across all topics: 278,741,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC