Texas couple sets fire to home to ignite standoff with cops
A Texas couple intentionally set fire to their home in an attempt to lure cops and kill them, authorities say. Following an investigation, authorities recently charged Gary and Brenda Wright with first-degree arson after they had already been charged with attempted capital murder.
