Texas boy lifts toilet lid, finds rattlesnake hiding inside
A snake removal expert says rattlesnakes often hide in rural Texas homes, but having one peer up from a toilet is an unusual occurrence. Nathan Hawkins said Friday that he was called to a home near Abilene last month after a boy lifted the toilet lid and was surprised to find an adult rattlesnake poking out of the water with most of its body extended down into the drain.
