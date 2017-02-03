Texas boy lifts toilet lid, finds rat...

Texas boy lifts toilet lid, finds rattlesnake hiding inside

A snake removal expert says rattlesnakes often hide in rural Texas homes, but having one peer up from a toilet is an unusual occurrence. Nathan Hawkins said Friday that he was called to a home near Abilene last month after a boy lifted the toilet lid and was surprised to find an adult rattlesnake poking out of the water with most of its body extended down into the drain.

