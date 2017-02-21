Texas bill would bar immigration enforcement in 'safe zones'
A collection of Democratic state senators has proposed legislation prohibiting police from enforcing federal immigration laws in hospitals, schools, churches, courthouses and colleges and universities across Texas.
