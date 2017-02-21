Texas ag chief approves use of poison...

Texas ag chief approves use of poison to kill feral hogs

The Texas agriculture commissioner approved the use of a poison that he says may herald a "feral hog apocalypse" in a state where an estimated 2.5 million hogs roam. Commissioner Sid Miller said this week that he will alter state agricultural rules to allow the use of a pesticide called Kaput Feral Hog Lure.

