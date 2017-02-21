Texas ag chief approves use of poison to kill feral hogs
The Texas agriculture commissioner approved the use of a poison that he says may herald a "feral hog apocalypse" in a state where an estimated 2.5 million hogs roam. Commissioner Sid Miller said this week that he will alter state agricultural rules to allow the use of a pesticide called Kaput Feral Hog Lure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,372
|Texas man arrested after dragging dog with moto...
|4 hr
|mean
|4
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|Falsely Accused Dad
|1,026
|Trump supporters in Texas elated at a tough-on-...
|23 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Who is Jerry Falwell Jr. and why is he reformin...
|Thu
|Sattva Virginius
|2
|Beto O'Rourke is a Mexico-loving liberal in Tex...
|Wed
|American de Juaritos
|1
|Police, Texas vet save puppy from heroin overdo...
|Wed
|TexasPhartxs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC