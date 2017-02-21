Supreme Court orders new hearing for ...

Supreme Court orders new hearing for black Texas inmate

8 hrs ago

The Supreme Court has ordered a new court hearing for a black Texas prison inmate who claims improper testimony about his race tainted his death sentence. The justices voted 6-2 Wednesday in favor of inmate Duane Buck.

