Study: Most Texas school districts ha...

Study: Most Texas school districts have scant sex education

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

More than four-fifths of school districts offer no sex education or only teach abstinence in Texas, which has one of the country's highest teen birth rates, according to a study released Tuesday. The study commissioned by Texas Freedom Network, a left-leaning education watchdog group, found that 25 percent of roughly 1,000 school districts statewide didn't offer any sex education during the 2015-2016 school year and about 58 percent only taught students to abstain from sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 min Into The Night 63,251
News U.S. House tax committee will not seek Trump ta... 25 min Ms Sassy 3
News REVEALED: We Just Found Out Who'll Pay for the ... 40 min Mikey 2
News Republicans block Dem effort to get Trump's tax... 1 hr Ms Sassy 1
News In new portrait of Catholic parishes, changing ... 4 hr Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08) 7 hr Waterkeeper 141
News Mother of son murdered by illegal immigrant ask... 9 hr Jmelonhead 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC